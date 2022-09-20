IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma amazed by KL Rahul’s 92-meter gorgeous flick

India are up against Australia in the first game of a three-match series and were invited to bat first by Australia. KL Rahul’s strike rate has been under the radar since his return from injury as he hasn’t been able to match with the new template of the Indian team. The hosts lost two wickets early in the match but Rahul has been on fire today and has been also playing with a decent strike rate. Two sixes in his innings till the time of writing have been some of the most gorgeous shots played on a cricket field and the last one was just fantastic.