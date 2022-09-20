sport iconCricket

    IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma amazed by KL Rahul’s 92-meter gorgeous flick

    KL Rahul scored a half-century in first T20I

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:03 PM

    KL Rahul is a batter with class and temperament to succeed in all formats and there is no doubt about his quality as a player. Rahul displayed his capability once again in the first T20I against Australia smashing a 92 meters maximum with a gorgeous flick to a delivery dridfting down the leg.

    India are up against Australia in the first game of a three-match series and were invited to bat first by Australia. KL Rahul’s strike rate has been under the radar since his return from injury as he hasn’t been able to match with the new template of the Indian team. The hosts lost two wickets early in the match but Rahul has been on fire today and has been also playing with a decent strike rate. Two sixes in his innings till the time of writing have been some of the most gorgeous shots played on a cricket field and the last one was just fantastic.

    Cameron Green was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a delivery straying down the leg on the fourth ball to KL Rahul. The batter made no mistake in producing the best result from it smashing a six over a backward square leg with a brilliant flick. Even skipper Rohit Sharma was in awe of the stroke and it was evident from his reaction. 

