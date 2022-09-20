IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rohit Sharma trolls Steve Smith for denying a nick detected by DRS

Today at 10:18 PM
Being a skipper of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma has been expressive on the field in recent times while leading the national side. Rohit produced a funny reaction as Steve Smith was dismissed caught behind but was seen denying the nick which was detected by DRS overruling the umpire’s call.
After posting a huge total in excess of 200, the Indian bowling unit is doing well in the second innings. Hardik Pandya led India to a huge total with his knock of unbeaten 71 runs from 30 balls and the team scored 208/6. Chasing a stiff target of 209, Cameron Green wreaked havoc at the start of the innings courtesy of a dropped catch. He scored 61 runs from just 30 balls and was taking the game away from the hosts.
However, the wickets started falling continuously and Steve Smith was dismissed in a controversial manner. Umesh Yadav came to bowl the 12th over and he bowled a full delivery outside off to Steve Smith. The batter opened the face of the bat and the Indian team appealed for a nick. Umpire ruled it not out but the fielding side opted for a review.
The replays showed that Smith has nicked the ball and the umpire’s decision was changed. The batter was seen denying the edged before walking back to the pavilion and Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious reaction to Smith’s denial.
Meme material loaded! xD xD
September 20, 2022
Rohit Sharma gets it!
The commentators were saying that it was a wrong decision by Rohit Sharma to give bowling to Umesh Yadav, at 3rd bowl of 12th over he took the wicket of Steve Smith. Never doubt Rohit Sharma's decision— ms (@XaviballV2) September 20, 2022
Lord Umesh seems pretty happy now!
After nearly sinking the match Umesh is celebrating a wicket of Steve Smith, only to get clubbed by even better T20 players in the team.#IndvsAus— Vishesh Monga (@infinitevishesh) September 20, 2022
He is not finished yet!
A wicket for Umesh Yadav, finally.— AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) September 20, 2022
Hope he manages a smile now coz he didn't even appeal for Steve Smith's wicket.
It was painful to see his face after all the hammering tonight.#INDvsAUS #IndiaVsAustralia #Mohali T20 @StarSportsIndia #CricketLIVE #AskStar
Big one! Game changing moment!
Wicket....— 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐀✨ (@Priyankaa112) September 20, 2022
Steve Smith Gone#INDvsAUS
That's for sure!
#INDvsAUS This match is a Meme material for sure #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #DK #SteveSmith #Maxwell #KLRahul 😂😅— Jani Siva (@janisiva) September 20, 2022
Hahahaha!🤣🤣🤣
Two classic emotions of #RohitSharma on reviews for Steve Smith and Maxwell, finally decision changed from not out to OUT. so funny 🤣🤣🤣#INDvsAUS #RohitSharna #ViratKohli#CemeronGreen #AxarPatel #KLRahul #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/LYEmHbnfNZ— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) September 20, 2022
Stump mic should have been there!🤣
Rohit Sharma's reaction to Steve Smith knicking it pic.twitter.com/n6dnNiiqp2— Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) September 20, 2022
LOL!
Rohit Sharma to Steve Smith -“Abey chal”#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/VETpNB4EVp— GURU SIDHU (@smiling_Buddhaa) September 20, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.