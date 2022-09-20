IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rohit Sharma trolls Steve Smith for denying a nick detected by DRS

After posting a huge total in excess of 200, the Indian bowling unit is doing well in the second innings. Hardik Pandya led India to a huge total with his knock of unbeaten 71 runs from 30 balls and the team scored 208/6. Chasing a stiff target of 209, Cameron Green wreaked havoc at the start of the innings courtesy of a dropped catch. He scored 61 runs from just 30 balls and was taking the game away from the hosts.