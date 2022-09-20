sport iconCricket

    IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Rohit Sharma trolls Steve Smith for denying a nick detected by DRS

    Umesh Yadav dismisses Steve Smith on 35

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:18 PM

    Being a skipper of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma has been expressive on the field in recent times while leading the national side. Rohit produced a funny reaction as Steve Smith was dismissed caught behind but was seen denying the nick which was detected by DRS overruling the umpire’s call.

    After posting a huge total in excess of 200, the Indian bowling unit is doing well in the second innings. Hardik Pandya led India to a huge total with his knock of unbeaten 71 runs from 30 balls and the team scored 208/6. Chasing a stiff target of 209, Cameron Green wreaked havoc at the start of the innings courtesy of a dropped catch. He scored 61 runs from just 30 balls and was taking the game away from the hosts. 

    However, the wickets started falling continuously and Steve Smith was dismissed in a controversial manner. Umesh Yadav came to bowl the 12th over and he bowled a full delivery outside off to Steve Smith. The batter opened the face of the bat and the Indian team appealed for a nick. Umpire ruled it not out but the fielding side opted for a review.

    The replays showed that Smith has nicked the ball and the umpire’s decision was changed. The batter was seen denying the edged before walking back to the pavilion and Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious reaction to Smith’s denial. 

    Meme material loaded! xD xD

    Rohit Sharma gets it!

    Lord Umesh seems pretty happy now!

    He is not finished yet!

    Big one! Game changing moment!

    That's for sure!

    Hahahaha!🤣🤣🤣

    Stump mic should have been there!🤣

    LOL!

