IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Matthew Wade helps Australia set-up four-wicket win

India have suffered a defeat after their recent Asia Cup debacle losing the first game of a three-match T20I series against Australia by four wickets. Australia invited India to bat first on a flat track and so the pitch was paradise for batters. Hardik Pandya was the highest run-scorer for India with unbeaten 71 runs. For Australia, Nathan Ellis picked three wickets while Josh Hazlewood scalped a couple of batters. India posted a total of 208/6 in the end to set a target of 209 for Australia.