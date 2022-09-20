IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Matthew Wade helps Australia set-up four-wicket win

Today at 10:52 PM
Australia have started the three-match T20I series against India with a four-wicket victory taking a 1-0 lead in the game held at Mohali. Matthew Wade played a winning knock of 45 runs from 21 balls with the bat while Nathan Ellis picked three wickets in the first innings for the visitors.
India have suffered a defeat after their recent Asia Cup debacle losing the first game of a three-match T20I series against Australia by four wickets. Australia invited India to bat first on a flat track and so the pitch was paradise for batters. Hardik Pandya was the highest run-scorer for India with unbeaten 71 runs. For Australia, Nathan Ellis picked three wickets while Josh Hazlewood scalped a couple of batters. India posted a total of 208/6 in the end to set a target of 209 for Australia.
While chasing the target, Cameron Green was taking the game away from India with his knock of 61 runs from 30 balls. The team were on 145/5 after losing a few wickets but Matthew Wade ensured the win was within reach of the Australian team. He scored unbeaten 45 runs from 21 balls to provide a finish and played a crucial role in the four-wicket win over India.
The second T20I of the series will be played on September 23 and India will look forward to equalising the series in the next game in Nagpur.
Mathew Wade just nailed the show!
Mathew wade ne aaj Shaheen shah wale yaad taza krdi India ki khilaf— Ahsan khan 🇵🇰 (@dafaahobc) September 20, 2022
Oh lol!
New father of Team 36 Mathew Wade 😂 #INDvsAUS— 🇵🇰 M.Hυɱαყσυɳ × 👑 Babar (@i_humayoun152_0) September 20, 2022
Brilliant finisher!
Mathew wade was an lame duck before now he is Superb finisher— Aslam K Nawaz 🐦 (@Aslam_44) September 20, 2022
Australia chasing 207
2 runs left in last over
Very poor from team India during death overs!
Meanwhile, India couldn't even defend 209 on their home Soil. Mathew Wade and Cam Green tear apart the weak bowling lineup of India 🇮🇳. @iam_JZK. #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter— 𝗠𝘂𝗱𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗿 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗳 (@MudassarHaneef) September 20, 2022
Hahaha!
Mathew Wade to Bhuvi in last over #INDvsAUS— Parag ⚡ (@parag_wtf) September 20, 2022
K.O. pic.twitter.com/pKPASphBoG
Wade is unreal!🔥🔥🔥
India's new dad Mathew wade 👏👏🔥— QZ (@MaslyMesscafe) September 20, 2022
Dil se bura lagata hi bhai!
Hello India...!! Kaisaa Diya Mathew Wade 🤣🤣🤣#INDvsAUS @GautamGambhir @ImRo45— Arslan Chaudhary (@AlasG) September 20, 2022
Mass rampage from Mathew Wade!
MATHEW WADE remember the name 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #INDvsAUS— Saad-Verse Saga (@sagaofsaad) September 20, 2022
Brutaly!
mathew wade screwed india— ☠ (@50shadesofgrief) September 20, 2022
Yes! Agreed.
Mathew wade is unreal. Mf has guts no one else has.— Zed (@Pr0ud_Pakistani) September 20, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.