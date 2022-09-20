sport iconCricket

    IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Matthew Wade helps Australia set-up four-wicket win

    Matthew Wade ensured a win over India in first T20I

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:52 PM

    Australia have started the three-match T20I series against India with a four-wicket victory taking a 1-0 lead in the game held at Mohali. Matthew Wade played a winning knock of 45 runs from 21 balls with the bat while Nathan Ellis picked three wickets in the first innings for the visitors.

    India have suffered a defeat after their recent Asia Cup debacle losing the first game of a three-match T20I series against Australia by four wickets. Australia invited India to bat first on a flat track and so the pitch was paradise for batters. Hardik Pandya was the highest run-scorer for India with unbeaten 71 runs. For Australia, Nathan Ellis picked three wickets while Josh Hazlewood scalped a couple of batters. India posted a total of 208/6 in the end to set a target of 209 for Australia. 

    While chasing the target, Cameron Green was taking the game away from India with his knock of 61 runs from 30 balls. The team were on 145/5 after losing a few wickets but Matthew Wade ensured the win was within reach of the Australian team. He scored unbeaten 45 runs from 21 balls to provide a finish and played a crucial role in the four-wicket win over India. 

    The second T20I of the series will be played on September 23 and India will look forward to equalising the series in the next game in Nagpur.

