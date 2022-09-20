Abu Dhabi T10 | New York Strikers get Yuvraj Singh onboard as mentor, Kieron Pollard named icon player

The 40-year-old had retired from international cricket in 2019, the same year in which he played for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi tournament. This will be his first ever outing as a part of the coaching staff considering he was actively playing franchise cricket as recently as 2020. The team has also managed to bring Caribbean legend Kieron Pollard on board as an icon player, with the all-rounder widely renowned as one of the most prolific T20 players in the history of the game.