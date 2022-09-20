Abu Dhabi T10 | New York Strikers get Yuvraj Singh onboard as mentor, Kieron Pollard named icon player

Today at 9:33 PM
The New York Strikers have got busy in the market following their addition to the Abu Dhabi T10 League, recruiting Yuvraj Singh as their mentor. All-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined the side as well as an icon player alongside fellow signings Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan and Paul Stirling.
Abu Dhabi T10 League's latest entrants New York Strikers are already making headlines with their signings for the upcoming edition scheduled to start on November 23, 2022. The American outfit, which operates under the name of Skky Strikers in its home country, has reached an agreement with Yuvraj Singh and the former Indian all-rounder is all set to serve the team in the capacity of a mentor.
The 40-year-old had retired from international cricket in 2019, the same year in which he played for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi tournament. This will be his first ever outing as a part of the coaching staff considering he was actively playing franchise cricket as recently as 2020. The team has also managed to bring Caribbean legend Kieron Pollard on board as an icon player, with the all-rounder widely renowned as one of the most prolific T20 players in the history of the game.
Former World Cup-winning captain and recently retired English batsman Eoin Morgan will join the Strikers' ranks as well as a Platinum player, while Pakistan batsman Azam Khan and Irish opener Paul Stirling have been signed as Category A players. Franchise owner Sagar Khanna expressed delight at the developments, with his side being the second American team amongst eight total in the league.
"It is an extremely exciting time for our franchise as the Abu Dhabi T10 is unique and highly competitive, bringing together elite players from across the globe. It gives us the perfect opportunity to compete against the elites of cricket and test ourselves out," he was quoted saying by NDTV.
"Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan are among the biggest names in white-ball cricket. Both are extremely dangerous players and we have no doubt that their leadership qualities will be extremely essential for our camp going forward. Both Pollard and Morgan strike fear in the opposition team's minds, and we like that thought," Khanna added.
