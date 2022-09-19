Was challenged by Jhulan Goswami’s inswinger in the past, recalls Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has recalled a net session at NCA in Bengaluru when he was batting against Jhulan Goswami, who is set to retire after India’s ongoing ODI series in England. Rohit revealed he 'was challenged by her inswinger' during that time, and further went on by calling her one of India's stalwarts.

Jhulan Goswami, one of the all-time greats in Indian cricket, is playing her farewell series in England. On Sunday, in the first ODI of the three-match series, Goswami showed her class again, returning excellent figures of 10-2-20-1. Riding on that, ably supported by the others, India restricted England to 227/7. Then they rode on Smriti Mandhana's 91, Yastika Bhatia's 50, and Harmanpreet Kaur's 74 not out to get the job done in 44.2 overs.

India men's captain Rohit Sharma, ahead of their three-match T20I series against Australia, was asked how he rates Goswami in terms of what she has delivered to the national side. Rohit, in reply, heaped absolute praise on her, and also shared with the reporters one of his memories with Goswami when they were recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"I have only had a few interactions with her, when I was injured at the NCA, she was also there and she was bowling to me. I was challenged with her inswinger, it was good to see" Rohit Sharma revealed in a press conference.

"I think she is one of India's stalwarts in terms of what she has done for the country, lead bowler for India. Whenever I have seen her play, she has always shown so much passion for the country, which is good learning for all the young kids who are coming up and wanting to represent the country, whether it is women's cricket or men's cricket."

Further, Rohit highlighted Goswami's passion for the sport and wished her all the very best for the next chapter.

"I do not know how old she is, even at this age, she is running this hard and trying to knock the opposition out. It tells you something, it tells you about the passion she has. I can only wish her the best for the future, you do not find a player like that every time. She is a once-in-a-generation player," Rohit added.

"Big, big congratulations on such a wonderful career. Mithali (Raj) and Jhulan are the ones who have taken Indian women's cricket to a different height. And the current team are trying to take that legacy forward, they are playing some good cricket which is very exciting to watch."