Tour to Pakistan might be the most special, immense honour to captain England, gushes Moeen Ali

England are all set to embark upon their first tour of Pakistan since 2005 where they play a seven-match T20I series beginning in Karachi on September 20. The extended series is the first of its kind in history among the top-ten cricketing nations and only the second seven-match T20I series overall. Initially, the series was supposed to last five games but the Three Lions pulled out unexpectedly from their commitment last year and have therefore agreed to play two extra games as a means to apologise. With regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler still recovering from an injury, all-rounder Moeen Ali has been given the leadership duties of the team until the wicket-keeper batsman can take the field once again.