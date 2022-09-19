This series is for Jhulan Goswami di, her bowling was amazing, lauds Smriti Mandhana

All eyes at the start of the match were on veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami who is set to end her two-decades-long international career after the series finishes. The 39-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 253 scalps to her name in 202 matches and is a bona fide legend of the sport. She has shown little signs of slowing down even in her twilight days and was once again at the top of her game against England, producing brilliant figures of 10-2-20-1. She got rid of Tammy Beaumont early with the new ball, setting the stage for an Indian onslaught much as she has done throughout her career