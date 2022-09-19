T20 World Cup 2022 | Would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 1:06 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has stated that he would prefer to play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup sharing his views on the debate around team selection. Gavaskar added that he would opt for Hardik Pandya and four other specialist bowlers to form the bowling unit.
India recently announced a squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 and it included both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. India have managed to include both of them in their playing XI in recent times but Karthik was preferred over Pant in some games of the Asia Cup while Pant was given priority in other fixtures. Many former cricketers have shared their views regarding the debate over the selection of either Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant. Sunil Gavaskar has joined the list saying he would prefer playing both batters in the team.
"I would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. At No.5, Rishabh Pant, No.6 Hardik Pandya or the vice-versa and I'll play Dinesh Karthik at No.7. I would give with Hardik and four other options as bowlers. If you do not take risk, how will you win? You need to take risk in all departments then only you can get rewards," Gavaskar said while speaking top Sports Tak.
India will play white-ball series against Australia and South Africa in the lead-up to the World Cup. The team selection in these matches might hint at the preference of the team management.
