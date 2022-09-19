T20 World Cup 2022 | Would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

India recently announced a squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 and it included both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. India have managed to include both of them in their playing XI in recent times but Karthik was preferred over Pant in some games of the Asia Cup while Pant was given priority in other fixtures. Many former cricketers have shared their views regarding the debate over the selection of either Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant. Sunil Gavaskar has joined the list saying he would prefer playing both batters in the team.