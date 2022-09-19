PAK vs ENG 2022 | Naseem Shah reminds me of myself, confesses Shaun Tait

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait has heaped praise on pacer Naseem Shah saying the bowler reminds him of his playing days with his impressive pace. Tait further admitted that he wasn’t as intelligent in his playing days as Naseem is with his natural abilities and skill with the new ball.

Pakistan recently failed to win the Asia Cup 2022 in spite of being favourites but their bowling unit produced some impressive performances. Naseem Shah played a crucial role for Pakistan with his pace and accuracy. The 19-year-old youngster picked seven wickets from five matches with a bowling average of 19.71. He also got Pakistan out of trouble in intense games against India and Afghanistan.

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait has praised the youngster saying Naseem reminds him of his playing days.

“In some ways, Naseem Shah reminds me of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He’s sort of free-spirited. But I wasn’t as intelligent as he is at this age. I think you’ve all seen his natural abilities and skill with the new ball, which is excellent,” Shaun Tait said in the press conference ahead of Pakistan's first match vs England.

Pakistan might have a good chance in T20 World Cup as the pacers might be effective in Australia. The bowlers have the ability to clock more than 140 KPH consistently and so the England series along with the tri-series including New Zealand and Bangladesh will be important for the preparation of the ICC event. Tait backed the bowling unit saying they have got a lot of flairs and are capable to trouble any batting unit.

"Pakistan fast bowlers have their natural abilities. They like to keep things simple but they’ve got so much ability and have a lot of flairs. So, that’s already ingrained in these guys,” Tait said about the bowling culture of Pakistan.