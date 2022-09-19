IND vs AUS | Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have been very supportive throughout recovery, states Harshal Patel

Today at 9:11 AM
Harshal Patel has revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma provided immense support throughout his recovery from the injury ahead of the Australia series. Harshal is set to return to the Indian team after an injury layoff before Asia Cup 2022 and is likely to play first T20I.
India are all set to take on Australia in a three-match T20I series and two of their front-line bowlers will return to the action. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to injuries but they will be back in the squad for India’s preparatory campaign ahead of World Cup against Australia.
India missed Harshal in the Asia Cup, especially for his death bowling. As he has recovered from injury, he will probably feature in the first game of the series against Australia. Ahead of the match, Harshal stated that the head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma backed him and it helped his recovery.
“They (India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma) have been nothing but supportive. It does take a bit of pressure off you. Because sometimes people make foolish decisions when they’re returning to play. They’re either trying to do too much or trying to push too hard because they feel that their place is in danger or for whatever reason,” Harshal told ESPNCricinfo ahead of the match.
Harshal has picked 23 wickets from 17 games with a strike rate of 14.6 and an economy of 8.58. He is expected to play a crucial role in India’s World Cup campaign as a death specialist. The team will rely on him to get back to his wicket-taking ability in the series and trouble the opposition batters.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.