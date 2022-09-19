IND vs AUS 2022 | You would be very very brave to write off Virat Kohli at any stage, remarks Aaron Finch

Australia will play a three-match T20I series in India from September 20 onwards. They will host the T20 World Cup next month, and the series against India is set to be a stern test for Aaron Finch and Co. in terms of preparations for the mega event. Under Finch, the Aussies emerged T20 World Cup champions for the first time last year, and hence, there will be additional pressure on them to retain the title in their own backyard.

However, ahead of the India series, Finch is not too worried about the high expectations. Instead, the Aussie skipper is focused on the forthcoming series only, and while speaking about the opposition, he lauded Virat Kohli , who notched up his 71st international hundred in the Asia Cup .

Until Asia Cup, Kohli had not been in the greatest form of his life for a while. His last hundred before that came in November 2019 and many had anticipated he might lose his charm. But the flamboyant batter silenced all his critics by aggregating 276 runs in five matches in the tournament, that too at an impressive strike rate and an average of 92. Finch, when talking about Kohli, mentioned no one can write off the former India skipper whenever he is in the mix among the opposition.