IND vs AUS 2022 | We will keep encouraging players to be more expressive, asserts Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has proclaimed that Indian players will play out of their comfort zone in the forthcoming T20Is against Australia, as well as against South Africa, to keep themselves ready for the T20 World Cup, beginning next month. Rohit also remarked they will find many ways to explore themselves.

After a disappointing Asia Cup campaign in the UAE, India will be aiming to regain confidence by winning the upcoming three-match T20I series at home against Australia and South Africa. The Men in Blue will then travel to Australia next month for the prestigious T20 World Cup, which they won only once, in the inaugural edition under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

There will be high hopes for India this time, and the focus will be on how Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will keep things intact to get the glory. Not to forget, India had a miserable T20 World Cup campaign last year, losing to Pakistan and New Zealand which forced them not to qualify in the semi-final stage.

Ahead of the Australia series, Rohit revealed how they are going to set strategies in the upcoming two T20I series. The India captain asserted each and every player will going to express themselves by going out of their comfort zone, rather than what each one of them prefers to do so.

"I wanted to bring security to the team. That is why we announced the team for both the series before the World Cup (Australia and South Africa). In the Asia Cup also, we more or less had the same team," Rohit told the reporters ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Mohali.

"In these six games (3 each against Australia and South Africa), we want to keep trying what we can achieve with different styles. It is all about going out and trying to find ways of exploring ourselves, but there is no limit to trying new things. You can extend yourself in so many directions to achieve so many things for the team."

Further, Rohit gave an example of how someone who does not like to play reverse sweep must execute that shot properly.

"We will keep encouraging people to be more expressive. For example, someone who doesn't play reverse sweep can play that and see if he can do it right. Someone can hit down the ground, things you are not comfortable doing. You do that and see what happens." Rohit added.

"When you go into the World Cup, you should have all these answers. For bowlers, they can try opening the spell with a yorker or a bouncer."

India's three-match T20I series against Australia will begin on September 20 in Mohali.