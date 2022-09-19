IND vs AUS 2022 | Don’t take us lightly, India, we’re here to win, warns Pat Cummins

Today at 10:51 AM
Ahead of their three-match T20I series against India, Pat Cummins has warned the Men in Blue, saying not to make a mistake by taking them lightly just because Rohit Sharma and Co. are playing at home. Cummins has further mentioned he is in really good shape and will be keen to prosper in the series.
India will play back-to-back T20I series against Australia and South Africa respectively to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup, commencing next month in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side recently had a forgettable Asia Cup campaign, where they lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage which led them not to qualify for the final. Thus, the Men in Blue will be desperate to regain their good old form before the next ICC mega event begins.
However, Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins, in a recent press conference ahead of their series against India, warned India by saying it would be better for Rohit Sharma and his boys not to take them lightly. Cummins went on to say that they are in India to win the series as well, and he is ready to do his part to make that happen.
‘Don’t take us lightly; we are here to win. We understand some of the players are missing, but no one can still afford us to take lightly. I’m pretty keen to play quite a lot so that come to the World Cup I feel like my game is in really good order. That World Cup is the time we want to be peaking, so I think we’ll find that balance between making sure we’re ready but not overcooked going to the start of the World Cup," Cummins told the reporters.
"I feel probably the best I've felt for a year or two. My body feels fresh, it feels like I’ve been able to have a mini pre-season. In terms of mindset, I feel really fresh and ready to get stuck in, so it was a great break. A couple of the niggles are fine."
The three-match series between India and Australia will get underway on September 20 in Mohali.
