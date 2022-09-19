ENG-W vs IND-W | Team showed the character we were talking about in T20Is, remarks Harmanpreet Kaur

“We are very happy with the support we have got, very motivating. Very important win, we showed the character we were talking about in the T20Is. It was a crucial toss to win, and then there was a great bowling partnership between Meghna and Jhulan. I think everyone who came on gave us breakthroughs. (On Deepti Sharma) She is a very smart cricketer, she was doing what we were telling her to bowl,” Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.