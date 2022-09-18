T20 World Cup 2022 | Rohan Mustafa fails to make the cut in UAE’s 15-member squad

Today at 9:18 AM
Rohan Mustafa is the most notable absentee in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Mustafa, the all-rounder, is the most-capped T20I player for the UAE, having played 55 matches in which he aggregated 984 runs and took 61 wickets.
Emirates Cricket Board on Saturday announced United Arab Emirates's (UAE) team that will compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 next month. A number of renowned players, including Rohan Mustafa, have not got a place in the squad.
“This team has a solid representation of experience and youth. It must be emphasized that UAE Cricket’s youth have continued to show their worth at various successful ICC and Asian Cricket (age-group) campaigns, and, it is their time to showcase these proven talents to the cricketing world alongside those (selected) experienced players,” Robin Singh, Director of Cricket and UAE's Head Coach, said in a statement regarding the selection.
“To represent your country is of great pride and our (coaching) team has complete belief in the maturity and skills of this group of players, and we expect them to surprise a few teams with their performances.”
To prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup before leaving the country in early October, the UAE will go up against Bangladesh in a two-match T20I series, at Dubai Sports City’s Dubai International Stadium. Matches are scheduled to be played on September 25 and 27 respectively.
UAE’s first match in the T20 World Cup is against the Netherlands on October 16 at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. After that, they will face Sri Lanka and Namibia in Group A matches in a bid to qualify for the Super 12 phase.
UAE’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad: C P Rizwaan (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Vice Captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, and Aayan Khan.
Reserves: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Adithya Shetty, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sanchit Sharma
