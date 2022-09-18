T20 World Cup 2022 | Not having in-form Ravindra Jadeja will be a massive loss for India, reckons Mahela Jayawardene

Today at 12:19 PM
Mahela Jayawardene believes Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup that forced him to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup, will be missed in the forthcoming mega event. Jayawardene also feels Jadeja's absence will force the Men in Blue to rethink their strategy.
During the Asia Cup 2022, India were dealt a crucial injury blow to Ravindra Jadeja. In fact, it was so serious that the star all-rounder was forced to be sidelined in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene reckons it will be a 'massive loss' for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the next ICC mega event.
Speaking in The ICC Review, Jayawardene explained how Jadeja's absence will force India to re-shuffle their playing XI. Jadeja was used at No. 5 in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, and he performed brilliantly to take his side past the finishing line. However, he missed the major part of the tournament, where India failed to qualify for the final.
"It is a challenge. They had fitted him (Jadeja) nicely in that No.5 role. He has been batting really well and him and Hardik (Pandya) being in that top six – two guys who can give that all-round options – gave India much more flexibility in that batting order," Jayawardena told said on The ICC Review.
"It is a tough one for them, and probably a concern not having that left-hander. They’ve switched to leaving out DK (Dinesh Karthik) and bringing in Rishabh (Pant) in that role, batting at 5 or 4. Those are things they have to settle going into the World Cup. But not having Jadeja, the form that he was in... it will be a massive loss for them."
India will play a three-match T20I series against Australia, starting September 20 in Mohali.
