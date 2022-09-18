Reports | Umesh Yadav replaces Covid-19 positive Mohammed Shami for Australia T20Is

Today at 9:17 AM
As per multiple reports, including ESPNCricinfo and Cricbuzz, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s forthcoming three-match T20I series after testing positive for Covid-19. Umesh Yadav, who was originally meant to undergo rehab for a quad injury in Bengaluru, has been called into the squad.
According to multiple reports, Mohammed Shami has tested positive for Covid-19. Shami was due to play for India in the forthcoming three-match T20I series against Australia starting on Tuesday but due to recent developments, he has not travelled to Mohali where the first match is set to take place.
Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav, who was originally meant to undergo rehab for a quad injury in Bengaluru, has been recalled into the squad as Shami's replacement. He is now all set to play his first T20I in over two years. Umesh last played an ODI for India in October 2018 and a T20I in February 2019.
India's fixtures against Australia - on September 20, 23, and 25 - and those against South Africa - on September 28, October 2, and October 4 - are the last T20Is that India play before the T20I World Cup next month.
Shami hasn't been seen on the field since July 2022 and hasn't played a T20I since November 2021. The BCCI, however, has picked Shami as one of the standbys in India's T20 World Cup squad.
India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav.
