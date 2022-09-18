Paarl Royals announce David Miller as captain with typical tongue-in-cheek tweet

The 33-year-old has been associated with the Royals Sports Group, the owners of Paarl Royals, since 2020 when the Rajasthan Royals bought him at the auctions. He only played one game in his debut season for the franchise, before featuring nine times in 2021 and managing a half-century for his efforts as well. Miller was also acquired by their sister team Barbados Royals for the 2022 season and is currently captaining them in the Caribbean Premier League. He has been in brilliant form, managing 166 runs at an average of 83 in six innings at a phenomenal strike rate of 155.14.