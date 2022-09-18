sport iconCricket

    Navdeep Saini to miss New Zealand A series and Duleep Trophy with groin injury, replaced by Rishi Dhawan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:43 PM

    Navdeep Saini's return to domestic cricket has suffered a halt after the pacer injured his groin while bowling in the Duleep Trophy, ruling him out of the remainder of the tournament. He will also sit out the one-days against New Zealand A, leading to Rishi Dhawan's call-up to India A squad.

    Navdeep Saini lasted less than a day for the North Zone during their Duleep Trophy semi-final against South Zone in Salem, walking off the pitch on Thursday after hurting his groin while bowling. The 29-year-old had bowled just 11.2 overs on day one of four and had managed to get the scalp of centurion Rohan Kunnummal before the unfortunate incident brought his endeavors to a premature end. The setback has ruled him out of the three one-days against New Zealand A as well scheduled to take place in Chennai from September 22 with veteran pacer Rishi Dhawan set to replace him in the squad.

    Saini has represented India in all three formats of the game, tallying 23 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 38.60. He last played for the Men in Blue in a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021 when the primary set of players were in England for a Test series. Banner

    The pacer has since plied his trade in the Indian Premier League and English domestic cricket where he had a successful stint recently, returning with 11 wickets for Kent at a decent average of 23.81. He was also a part of their squad that emerged triumphant in the Royal London One-Day Cup, contributing five wickets in as many matches.

    The right-arm fast from Haryana will now travel to Bangalore for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy hoping to return in time for the start of the domestic season in India.

