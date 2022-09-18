Navdeep Saini to miss New Zealand A series and Duleep Trophy with groin injury, replaced by Rishi Dhawan

Navdeep Saini lasted less than a day for the North Zone during their Duleep Trophy semi-final against South Zone in Salem, walking off the pitch on Thursday after hurting his groin while bowling. The 29-year-old had bowled just 11.2 overs on day one of four and had managed to get the scalp of centurion Rohan Kunnummal before the unfortunate incident brought his endeavors to a premature end. The setback has ruled him out of the three one-days against New Zealand A as well scheduled to take place in Chennai from September 22 with veteran pacer Rishi Dhawan set to replace him in the squad.