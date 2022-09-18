If Rohit Sharma was not India’s captain, he would have the pressure for his place as well, proclaims Gautam Gambhir

Today at 12:20 PM
Gautam Gambhir has made a bold statement on Rohit Sharma, saying the latter would have felt the exact pressure for a spot as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Gambhir added people must be concerned about how India can prosper in the T20 World Cup, rather than thinking about certain individuals' presence.
Ahead of the Asia Cup, there were plenty of chatters around India's top three -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul -- regarding their batting approach in the Powerplays. In fact, many had suggested Rahul Dravid-led team management drop one of Kohli and Rahul in order to take full advantage of the first six overs. However, the debate did not last long after Kohli's magnificent Asia Cup campaign, where he hit his maiden T20I hundred in Afghanistan. Rahul, too, batted well against Afghanistan in their last game of the tournament, where India failed to enter the final.
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who is also the mentor of KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL, came up with his opinion regarding India's star-studded top order batters. Gambhir reckons fans and former Indian players must not be concerned about who can perform among them or not. Instead, Gambhir believes they all must bat together in full flow in the next T20 World Cup in Australia, beginning on October 16.
“You know what happens in India? The moment someone starts doing very well... for example, when Virat Kohli scored a hundred in the last game, we all start forgetting what Rahul and Rohit have done over a long period of time. When you talk about Kohli opening the batting, imagine what happens to KL Rahul. Imagine the amount of insecurity he must be feeling. Imagine if he gets a low score in the first game, there will be another debate on whether Kohli should open in the next game,” Gambhir said on Star Sports ahead of India's three-match T20I series against Australia.
“You don't want your top-class players in that position, especially KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Imagine KL Rahul going into the World Cup thinking, 'what if I don't score runs against Pakistan? What if I get replaced by Virat Kohli?' You don't want that."
Further, Gambhir remarked if Rohit was not the captain of the Men in Blue, he would have felt the same pressure as Rahul and Kohli.
“That's the reason we shouldn't entertain that question. Think from India's point of view. Think from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's points of view. Well, Rohit is the captain right now. Imagine if he was not the captain, what would he have felt? Everything falls down on KL Rahul,” Gambir added.
“We should start thinking about how India can flourish, rather than certain individuals.”
India's three-match ODI series against Australia will get underway on September 20 in Mohali.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.