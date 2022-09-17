Reports | BCCI set to launch ‘Impact Player’ regulation in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, IPL

As per Indian Express, the BCCI will introduce the ‘Impact Player’ regulation in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, and will likely implement it in the next IPL as well. As per the rule, teams can replace one member of their playing XI during a match, if they think it will be useful.

According to Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) will introduce the ‘Impact Player’ regulation in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy beginning on October 11, and it is likely to be implemented in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

The rule, taking inspiration from the Big Bash League (BBL), states that teams can replace one member of their playing XI during a contest, if they think it needs to be done. The board will try it first in state cricket in order for teams and players to get used to the new rule.

“With the ever- growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint," the BCCI wrote to all state associations, reported by Indian Express.

“Teams need to identify playing XI and 4 substitutes at the time of the toss. Out of the 4 substitutes named in the team sheet, only one of the players can be used as an Impact player."

The use of the Impact Player, however, is not mandatory in a game and it is up to the teams whether they want to use it or not. An Impact Player can be introduced any time before the completion of either innings' 14th over.

Notably, in the BBL in Australia, an ‘X-Factor Player’, named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can come into the game after the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over.