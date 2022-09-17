My time as a coach has come to an end, remarks Ravi Shastri

Speaking with Sports Today, Shastri, currently working as the commissioner of the Legends League Cricket, was asked if he could return as head coach for any senior side in the future. The 60-year-old, in response, remarked he has no plan to return to that role, and he wants to enjoy the sport from outside instead. However, at the same time, Shastri mentioned he might work as a coach if there is an opportunity at the grassroots level.