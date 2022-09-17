My time as a coach has come to an end, remarks Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:57 AM
Ravi Shastri, one of India's most successful coaches, has declared that he is not going to take over any coaching responsibility in the future unless it would be at the grassroots level. Shastri stepped down from the post of India coach after the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup last year.
Till the last T20 World Cup, Ravi Shastri was one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket for over four years. Shastri took charge as India's head coach on July 13, 2017, and enjoyed an incredible stint at his helm when India thoroughly dominated Australia, England, and the others in their own backyard in Tests. However, he failed to deliver a prestigious ICC Trophy, which forced him to give up the role last year.
Speaking with Sports Today, Shastri, currently working as the commissioner of the Legends League Cricket, was asked if he could return as head coach for any senior side in the future. The 60-year-old, in response, remarked he has no plan to return to that role, and he wants to enjoy the sport from outside instead. However, at the same time, Shastri mentioned he might work as a coach if there is an opportunity at the grassroots level.
"Mera coaching ka hisaab khatam ho gaya (My time with coaching has come to an end). Saath saal jitna karna tha, mein kar liya (For seven years, I have done enough)," Shastri told Sports Today. If I'm doing some coaching, it will be at the grassroots level, for which I have a company that is doing it. I will participate in that. Otherwise, my time as a coach has come to an end. Now I will view the game from far away and enjoy it."
Under Shastri, India's biggest achievement was reaching to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, only to endure a defeat versus Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.
