Mumbai is my second home, batting with Sachin Tendulkar was relaxing, reminisces Sanath Jayasuriya

The Lankan legend is mostly remembered for his stint with the Mumbai Indians among all franchises he played for as he spent the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League with them. Across 2008, '09 and '10, the 53-year-old had 768 runs at a strike rate of 144. He was also the first ever centurion for the Mumbai side, scoring an unbeaten 114 to take them to their first win over the Chennai Super Kings. Jayasuriya has revealed he maintains deep connections with the club and it was their freedom that allowed him to play his best game.