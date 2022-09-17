IL T20 | MI Emirates appoint Shane Bond as head coach

Shane Bond, the bowling coach at Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2015, has been named head coach of MI Emirates, the Mumbai Indians-owned franchise in UAE's ILT20. '

Bond will work alongside Parthiv Patel (batting coach) and Vinay Kumar (bowling coach), who are making their debuts as coaches, and James Franklin, who will be the fielding coach. Additionally, Robin Singh will be the general manager of cricket of MI Emirates, the franchise has confirmed.

"Shane Bond has been appointed as Head Coach for MI Emirates, in addition to his current role as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians. The coaching team includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar who will debut as coaches – Parthiv Patel as Batting Coach, Vinay Kumar as Bowling coach and former MI all-rounder James Franklin as fielding coach," an MI Emirates statement read.

The fixtures for the ILT20 are yet to be revealed. The tournament will be played in the same January-February window next year as the SA20 league in South Africa. Because of that, the Mumbai Indians group appointed multiple coaches since they have teams in both competitions.