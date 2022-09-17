I did not think the chance would come again, admits Alex Hales on England comeback

Alex Hales has opened up on his return to the England side after a three year exile, expressing the pain he felt sitting out of the team and seeing them win the World Cup without him. He went on to affirm that he believes he has matured and learnt from his past errors to be where he is now.

Alex Hales' long stay away from the national setup has finally come to an end after he was called up for the World T20 and seven T20Is against Pakistan as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow. The 33-year-old had been banished from the Eoin Morgan-led England team in 2019 when he failed a test for recreational drugs a second time just ahead of the World Cup. However, the opener has since been making waves all around the world in T20 leagues while Jason Roy struggled for form, leading to the decision by the England management.

In a column for the Daily Telegraph, the opener appeared grateful for the second lease at an international career.

"I did think the chance would not come again. As a cricketer it's your worst nightmare to be involved in a World Cup squad, missing out on the eve of it and then watching your team. Obviously, it's brilliant to see the team lifting it but at the same time it eats at you inside that you should have been part of it and you weren't."

"It was disappointing not to be in the team for three years. At the end of the day, it was my fault, wasn't it? I was the one who did what I did. I just have to hold my hands up," Hales humbly confessed.

Alex has over 350 T20s to his name scoring over 10,000 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 147.58. The last three years have seen him escalate to new levels, tallying 926 runs across the last two Big Bash League seasons while managing five 35-plus scores in nine innings at the recently concluded Hundred.

"I think I have changed. I've definitely matured. I'm comfortably into my 30s now and turning into a veteran," he stated.

The man from Middlesex is expected to be action in the first T20I against Pakistan in Karachi on September 20.

"You have to look yourself in the mirror and try to improve as a person and learn from your mistakes," the batter concluded.