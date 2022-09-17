Ground size will be the main challenge on my first tour of Australia, reckons Suryakumar Yadav

"I try to walk into the ground with strong and energetic body language. When someone gets out, I try to run towards the pitch. In those 30 or 40 seconds, I get warmed up as well and the game plan starts ticking in my mind. I see the field and try to analyze what they are going to do. So when I face the first ball, if it's there to go out of the ground, it has to go out of the ground. That is how I like to stamp my authority. It works at times, and at times it doesn't. The intent is important from ball one. It's also important how you see the game. If it's 50 for 4, you can't just walk in and start hitting. But if it's 150 for 2, you have to go in and maintain the tempo. My mantra is simple, play the format and situation and if there's to hit, go for it, irrespective of the pitch," the talisman explained.