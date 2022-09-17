Duleep Trophy 2022 | Venkatesh Iyer suffers blow to neck in wild incident with Chintan Gaja

Batting first, West Zone had notched up a commendable score of 257 on the back of half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Tripathi. In response, Central could not keep their wickets together as one batsman tumbled after the other to leave them stranded at 66-5 after Chintan Gaja got rid of Rinku Singh to call Venkatesh Iyer to the crease. The capped batter seemed keen to show intent early on in the innings and hauled the bowler for a six to stamp authority.