Both David Warner and Steve Smith should not be Australia’s captains anymore, opines Mitchell Johnson

Today at 9:59 AM
Mitchell Johnson, one of Australia’s all-time fiercest fast bowlers, has opined that his country should not consider either David Warner or Steve Smith for the vacated ODI captaincy. Johnson believes one of them being captain will remind everyone of the 'ball-tampering scandal' which won't be good.
Ever since Aaron Finch retired from the ODIs following Australia's recent ODI series against New Zealand, there has been plenty of chatter around his successor in the 50-over format. However, most of them have put their weight behind David Warner and Steve Smith, who are banned by Cricket Australia (CA) from captaincy since the ball-tampering scandal.
However, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson came up with his opinion regarding Australia's next ODI captain. Johnson does not think none of Warner and Smith should take up the role due to their bad history, and also they are on the verge of finishing their career.
"Both Warner and Smith should not be captains. No issue with them being advisors of the team which they already are. I don't see why this needs to be brought up all over again, it brings back the old stuff (the scandal). They are also towards the end of their careers so it should be someone who has got more time in the game" Johnson told PTI.
Further, Johnson talked about the other candidates for the role, such as Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, and others. Johnson reckons Cummins, Australia's Test captain, should not be considered as ODI leader either due to workload concerns.
"Pat Cummins (Test skipper) may not able to do all formats. It might be too much workload for him, but then I look and check who is available,” Johnson added.
"The selectors have someone in mind who may be Glenn Maxwell. Cameron Green would also be a good choice if you are looking at the future but there is already a heavy workload for him as an all-rounder. Travis Head is there but he needs to be more consistent."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.