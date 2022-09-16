Till the time we do not play more matches, Afghanistan cricket won’t move forward, reckons Asghar Afghan

"No doubt, the performance of Afghanistan in the Asia Cup was very good. The only problem is that we do not play against big teams that often, Afghanistan Cricket Board needs to organise home and away series against big teams. Till the time, we do not play against big teams, we will not gain that experience. After the World Cup last year, we played in the Asia Cup. A long time passed before we played a big tournament. Till the time we do not play more matches, our cricket won't move forward," Afghan said to NDTV.