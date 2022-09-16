Till the time we do not play more matches, Afghanistan cricket won’t move forward, reckons Asghar Afghan

Today at 12:28 PM
Asghar Afghan has highlighted the need of growth in the number of matches Afghanistan play throughout the years saying the cricket in the country won’t move forward this way. He also added that the team needs to play against big teams more often to gain experience and improve their cricket.
Afghanistan recently failed to make it to the final of Asia Cup 2022 but their noteworthy performance in the tournament impressed many. The team registered two wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the tournament but were unable to continue the momentum in the super four stages. Especially, the bowling unit of the team clicked together very well throughout the tournament. Former Afghanistan cricketer Asgar Afghan has shared his views on Afghanistan cricket saying the board should organise more matches against big teams.
"No doubt, the performance of Afghanistan in the Asia Cup was very good. The only problem is that we do not play against big teams that often, Afghanistan Cricket Board needs to organise home and away series against big teams. Till the time, we do not play against big teams, we will not gain that experience. After the World Cup last year, we played in the Asia Cup. A long time passed before we played a big tournament. Till the time we do not play more matches, our cricket won't move forward," Afghan said to NDTV.
Afghan will participate in Legends League Cricket starting from September 17. He will represent World Giants in the tournament. This will be the second season of the tournament and will feature many former superstars of the games. Talking about playing in the veteran’s league, Afghan said that the competition is a big platform for retired players to come and play.
"I want to Legends League for creating a platform for the retired players to come and play, it is an incredible platform. We will enjoy it and we are excited to play. There are some big players involved. I am waiting to play at Eden Gardens, the stadium has been lucky for me too. It is one of the best grounds in India, we are just waiting to go out there and play,” he explained.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.