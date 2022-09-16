T20 World Cup 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin will perform in Australia if he is picked, remarks Daniel Vettori

Today at 9:25 AM
Daniel Vettori is of the opinion that Ravichandran Ashwin will do well in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup if he is picked in the playing XI for the showpiece event. Vettori added that Ashwin had a great IPL this season and backed him to continue his form in the world tournament.
India have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and have suffered a blow ahead of the tournament with Ravindra Jadeja being unavailable with a knee injury. Jadeja has been ruled out of the event after undergoing surgery and Ravichandran Ashwin has earned a place on the team. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel in the squad, Ashwin might find it difficult to find a place in the playing XI.
Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has stated that Ashwin will do well in World Cup if he will be picked in playing XI for T20 World Cup in Australia.
"We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he's coming off a great IPL, and he's obviously included in the T20 squad for India," the former New Zealand captain, who is here to play the second edition of the Legends League Cricket, told reporters.
"He's one of those guys who's very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he's picked he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions."
India will start their World Cup campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Selecting playing XI might be a tough choice for team management with plenty of options available in the ranks. The team will look forward to winning their second World T20 title and Ashwin might play a crucial role for the team.
