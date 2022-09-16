T20 World Cup 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin will perform in Australia if he is picked, remarks Daniel Vettori

India have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and have suffered a blow ahead of the tournament with Ravindra Jadeja being unavailable with a knee injury. Jadeja has been ruled out of the event after undergoing surgery and Ravichandran Ashwin has earned a place on the team. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel in the squad, Ashwin might find it difficult to find a place in the playing XI.