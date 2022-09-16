T20 World Cup 2022 | Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara included in Sri Lanka World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have picked their 15-member team for the T20 World Cup naming Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the line-up. However, their participation will depend on fitness tests ahead of the competition. Most of the players in the announced team are from their recent title run in Asia Cup 2022. Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal , Binura Fernando, and Nuwanidu Fernando are five reserve players Sri Lanka have named.

Matheesha Pathirana made his debut in Asia Cup but his name is missing from the team. Also, Nuwan Thushara and Asitha Fernando are also excluded. The impressive left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka retains his place in the squad after playing a crucial role for the team in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Sri Lanka would like to continue their winning momentum from Asia Cup and lift the World Cup on Australian soil.