T20 World Cup 2022 | Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara included in Sri Lanka World Cup squad

Today at 6:03 PM
Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 including Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the team but their participation will be subject to fitness ahead of the tournament. They have also named five reserves in the team and there, Dinesh Chandimal has found a place.
Here's your 🇱🇰 squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! ⬇️#RoaringForGlory #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GU7EIl6zOw— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 16, 2022
Matheesha Pathirana made his debut in Asia Cup but his name is missing from the team. Also, Nuwan Thushara and Asitha Fernando are also excluded. The impressive left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka retains his place in the squad after playing a crucial role for the team in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Sri Lanka would like to continue their winning momentum from Asia Cup and lift the World Cup on Australian soil.
T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan
Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando
