sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2022 | Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara included in Sri Lanka World Cup squad

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dushmantha Chameera has been named in Sri Lanka World Cup squad subject to fitness

    ICC

    T20 World Cup 2022 | Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara included in Sri Lanka World Cup squad

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:03 PM

    Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 including Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the team but their participation will be subject to fitness ahead of the tournament. They have also named five reserves in the team and there, Dinesh Chandimal has found a place.

    Sri Lanka have picked their 15-member team for the T20 World Cup naming Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the line-up. However, their participation will depend on fitness tests ahead of the competition. Most of the players in the announced team are from their recent title run in Asia Cup 2022. Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, and Nuwanidu Fernando are five reserve players Sri Lanka have named. 

    Matheesha Pathirana made his debut in Asia Cup but his name is missing from the team. Also, Nuwan Thushara and Asitha Fernando are also excluded. The impressive left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka retains his place in the squad after playing a crucial role for the team in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Sri Lanka would like to continue their winning momentum from Asia Cup and lift the World Cup on Australian soil.  Banner

    T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

    Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down