Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23 | Washington Sundar, T Natarajan set to return in action for Tamil Nadu

Washington Sundar, considered one of India's next big things until he began to endure injuries so frequently, is set to return to action for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on October 11. Moreover, the 22-year-old has been appointed their vice-captain, with B Aparajith replacing Vijay Shankar as captain. Shankar is yet to recover from the shoulder surgery he underwent after his IPL stint with the reigning champions Gujarat Titans.