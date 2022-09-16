Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23 | Washington Sundar, T Natarajan set to return in action for Tamil Nadu

Today at 1:44 PM
Washington Sundar, considered one of India's next big things until he began to endure injuries so frequently, is set to return to action for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on October 11. Moreover, the 22-year-old has been appointed their vice-captain, with B Aparajith replacing Vijay Shankar as captain. Shankar is yet to recover from the shoulder surgery he underwent after his IPL stint with the reigning champions Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, T Natarajan, who has been dealing with a recurring knee injury since India's tour of Australia in 2020/21, is set to return to action as well and lead Tamil Nadu's attack in their quest to defend their title. The left-arm pacer hasn't played a single competitive game since IPL 2022 and was sidelined during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) along with Shankar.
Sundar is working his way back after he landed heavily on his left shoulder during his county stint with Lancashire last month. The injury, subsequently, forced him to pull out of India's ODI series in Zimbabwe. He is now all set to join Tamil Nadu's spin attack, consisting of Varun Chakravarthy, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, and R Sai Kishore.
Tamil Nadu Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23: B Aparajith (c), Washington Sundar (vc), N Jagadeesan, B Sai Sudharsan, T Natarajan, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, J Suresh Kumar, C Hari Nishaanth, R Silambarasan, M Ashwin, G Ajitesh.
