Sanju Samson to lead India-A in New Zealand-A ODIs, Prithvi Shaw returns

Today at 3:49 PM
The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday picked Sanju Samson to captain India-A for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand-A. All three matches between the two sides will be played at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on October 22, 25, and 27 respectively.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has named a 16-member India-A squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series versus New Zealand-A. While Sanju Samson has been picked as their captain, aggressive opener Prithvi Shaw has also returned to the mix. Along with Samson, KS Bharat has made the cut as wicket-keeper.
Besides Shaw, the BCCI has included Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, and Rajat Patidar as designated batters. Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Raj Angad Bawa, and Shahbaz Ahmed are the all-rounders, while fiery pacers Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen will lead the attack along with Navdeep Saini. Rahul Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, are the only designated spinners.
India-A are currently playing the third of three-match Test series against New Zealand-A in Bengaluru. After that, they will play three-match ODI series all in Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium. The matches are scheduled to take place on October 22, 25, and 27 respectively.
India A squad vs New Zealand A for ODIs: Sanju Samson (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.
NEWS - India "A" squad for one-day series against New Zealand "A" announced.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2022
Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same.
More details here 👇👇https://t.co/x2q04UrFlY
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.