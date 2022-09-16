Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

Today at 3:17 PM
Punjab Kings have announced that Trevor Bayliss will work as their new head coach for the next season of the Indian Premier League. The announcement comes almost a month after Anil Kumble, their former head coach, parted ways with the franchise, which failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday appointed Trevor Bayliss as head coach ahead of IPL 2023 after Anil Kumble's contract was not renewed. The decision was taken after Kumble failed to guide the franchise to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.
"I'm honoured to be given the Head Coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," Bayliss said in a statement, released by PBKS.
Bayliss was the head coach of England when they won the 2019 ODI World Cup. He was also the head coach at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they won the IPL in 2012 and 2014. He was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020 and 2021. More recently, he coached London Spirit at the men's Hundred competition in England.
Under Kumble, PBKS won 19 and lost 23 matches over three IPL seasons, the second worst win-loss ratio for any team in IPL since 2020, only behind SRH.
Since 2014, PBKS made a lot of changes to the head coach role. Before Kumble, Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018), and Mike Hesson (2019) had taken the job for the franchise.
