PCB is not doing anything for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s rehabilitation, reveals Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has revealed the PCB has not been doing anything for the recovery of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been away from action since July due to a knee injury. Afridi has added Shaheen has been doing everything on his own, including buying tickets and booking hotels.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s No. 1 fast bowler at present, was forced to miss the recently-concluded Asia Cup after picking up a knee injury while fielding in July. Shaheen was seen at the stands attending Pakistan’s tournament opener against India, but after that, he departed for the United Kingdom to continue his rehabilitation. Eventually, he was selected for the 18-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a recent chat with Samaa TV. Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani great and Shaheen's future father-in-law, made a shocking revelation regarding Shaheen's rehab. Afridi remarked Shaheen had not received any support from the PCB for his recovery, and he has been doing it all by himself to get fit for the next mega event.

"When I talk about Shaheen.. that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own,” Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV.

“Everything, from coordination to doctors to his hotel room and food expenses, he is paying out of his own pocket. As far as I know, Zakir Khan talked to him 1-2 times, but that was it."

To make things clear, Zakir is currently PCB's Director of Cricket for international tours.