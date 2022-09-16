Mumbai Indians designate Mark Boucher as new head coach

Today at 12:27 PM
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have appointed former South Africa keeper-batter Mark Boucher as their head coach for upcoming editions. Boucher, who is currently working as head coach for South Africa, will end his stint with the national side after the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
Mark Boucher has been named as the new Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach, his stint beginning from the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The vacancy for MI's top post opened up after Mahela Jayawardene -- MI's head coach since IPL 2017 -- was elevated to a more global role within the franchise's group, which now has teams at the IPL, the SA20 league, and the UAE's ILT20.
"It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport," Boucher said of Mumbai Indians in a franchise statement.
"I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."
Earlier this week, Boucher, immediately after South Africa lost the Test series in England 2-1, announced that he would be stepping down from the national side's head coach role after the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.
In IPL 2016, Boucher worked as a wicketkeeping coach at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Prior to that, he had also played for KKR as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
