Mumbai Indians designate Mark Boucher as new head coach

Mark Boucher has been named as the new Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach, his stint beginning from the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The vacancy for MI's top post opened up after Mahela Jayawardene -- MI's head coach since IPL 2017 -- was elevated to a more global role within the franchise's group, which now has teams at the IPL, the SA20 league, and the UAE's ILT20.