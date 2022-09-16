Jimmy Neesham declines New Zealand central contract to honour overseas league commitments

Today at 9:52 AM
Jimmy Neesham has turned down the central contract saying he has already committed to various overseas leagues since his exclusion from the original list. Blair Tickner and Finn Allen have been handed their maiden deals and the duo will replace Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme on the list.
In the latest development, Jimmy Neesham has declined the New Zealand central contract in order to honour his overseas league commitment. Neesham was not in the original list of players who were handed central contracts earlier and so had committed to various t20 tournaments. He was offered one of the two vacant spots by the departure of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme. Boult had pulled out of the contracts while Grandhomme retired from international cricket.
Reflecting on his decision, Neesham stated that he has decided to honour his commitments in various overseas leagues.
"I know the news of my decision to decline a central contract today will be seen as me choosing money over representing my country. I had planned to accept a contract offer in July, however since being left off the list I have committed to other leagues around the world. It was a difficult decision but I have decided to honour those commitments rather than go back on my word to re-sign with NZ Cricket,” Neesham posted on an Instagram story.
"Playing for the [Blackcaps] has been the greatest honour of my career and I remain committed to taking the field with my countrymen for the foreseeable future, especially in pinnacle world events."
Neesham has his name in SA20 league with its auction to be held on September 19. The two vacant spots in the contracts are filled by Blair Tickner and Finn Allen who have featured in New Zealand’s limited-overs setup in recent months. Allen has made 334 runs at a strike rate of 169.54 in 13 T20I innings so far. New Zealand will name their T20 World Cup squad on September 20 and Allen might get a place in the team.
