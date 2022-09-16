ENG-W vs IND-W | We were in the game because of our bowlers in spite of being 20 runs short, states Harmanpreet Kaur

Today at 10:34 AM
Harmanpreet Kaur has backed the bowlers saying India were in the game due to bowlers in spite of scoring 20 runs short after a defeat in series decider against England. India lost the three-match T20I series against England losing the third game by seven wickets and 10 balls to spare.
With a seven-wicket defeat in the third T20I against England Women, India Women has conceded the three-match T20I series by 1-2. England opted to bowl first and their decision paid off as the visitors lost wickets regularly. Top five in the batting unit faltered and India were reduced to 35/5 at one point of time. Richa Ghosh’s knock of 33 runs and Deepti Sharma scoring 24 runs helped them post a total of 122/8.
The chase was easy for the hosts but they lost three wickets in the process and needed 18.2 overs to win by seven wickets. Radha Yadav bowled a terrific spell as she leaked only 14 runs from her four overs including a crucial scalp of Amy Jones. Reflecting on the defeat, Harmanpreet Kaur opined that they were 20 runs short but bowlers kept them in the game. She also acknowledged Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh for their vital contributions.
"We were 20 runs short today but credit to our bowlers. Because of them we were in the game. [On Radha's bowling] She is someone who wants to give 200%. We love to have characters like her in the team. Even Richa batted well especially after losing quick wickets. Because of them we could fight till the last ball. We need to stick to our strengths. We were not able to bat the way we would have liked to today. If we can build more partnership, that can give us good motivation to fight,” she said in the post-match presentation.
India will now look to bounce back in the three-match ODI series starting on September 18.
