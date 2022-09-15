Virat Kohli might take retirement after T20 World Cup, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

Asia Cup might have been a disappointing campaign for the Indian team but Virat Kohli's form turned out to be a shining light for them. Kohli was out of form before the start of the tournament and was going through a century drought. However, he regained his mojo in the competition concluding his campaign with a maiden T20I century. Kohli was also the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 276 runs at 92 with a strike rate of 147.59.