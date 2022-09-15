Virat Kohli might take retirement after T20 World Cup, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

Today at 12:27 PM
Shoaib Akhtar has stated that Virat Kohli might take retirement from T20Is after the World Cup in Australia to extend his longevity in other formats. Akhtar also stated that he would have taken the decision to hang his boots if he would have been in Kohli’s position considering the larger picture.
Asia Cup might have been a disappointing campaign for the Indian team but Virat Kohli's form turned out to be a shining light for them. Kohli was out of form before the start of the tournament and was going through a century drought. However, he regained his mojo in the competition concluding his campaign with a maiden T20I century. Kohli was also the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 276 runs at 92 with a strike rate of 147.59.
Reflecting on Kohli’s form and his overall career, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has opined that he might take retirement after the T20 World Cup to be played this year.
"Kohli might just take retirement after the T20 World Cup. He may do that to extend his longevity in the other formats. If I was him, I would have looked at the larger picture and taken a call," Akhtar said in a live session hosted by India.com.
Kohli scored the highest individual T20I score by an India batter, remaining unbeaten on 122. Also, he became the second Indian player after Rohit Sharma to hit hundred T20I sixes during the knock.
Kohli has been named in the Indian squads for Australia and South Africa series. Also, he will play an important role for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup as they will bank on him to deliver for the team and orchestrate a title run with his bat.
