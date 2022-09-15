T20 World Cup 2022 | Evin Lewis returns, no place for Andre Russell in West Indies World Cup squad

Today at 10:33 AM
West Indies have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup and Evin Lewis has earned a recall to the national side for the showpiece event. Also, the team list includes surprising exclusions of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Fabian Allen who all have played an important role in the past.
With an aim to win the T20 World Cup in Australia, West Indies have announced a 15-member squad with some surprising moves. The team has called Evin Lewis back to the side who last played international cricket in UAE in T20 World Cup 2021. He has missed out in the West Indies squad since then due to fitness reasons. Cricket West Indies(CWI) chief selector Desmond Haynes had been critical of Lewis for failing to meet fitness standards but now has welcomed him with open arms.
"Someone like Evin Lewis, we all agree that he's our best one-day cricketer, he's done so well for us over the years. We had a meeting with him, and he's committed to West Indies cricket; he told us that he's committed to West Indies cricket, and I believe he should be given the opportunity,” Haynes told the commentator Ian Bishop in an interview on the sidelines of Wednesday's CPL game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
The most surprising exclusion is of the star all-rounder Andre Russell. Russell played in the previous edition but he has been having a quiet time in CPL 2022. Russell has managed a top score of just 17 in four innings for Tribago Knight Riders so far. Fabien Allen has also missed out with the squad as they already have a left-arm spinner in form of Akeal Hosein. After playing for West Indies in 2019 last time, Sunil Narine continues to stay out of the team.
Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer are two uncapped picks in the team. Cariah’s limited experience in T20s and preferring him over Hayden Walsh makes the selection surprising. Reifer has played three Tests and five ODIs so far. Also, he has been brilliant in CPL 2022 so far which might benefit the national side in World Cup.
West Indies squad for T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.
