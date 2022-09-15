T20 World Cup 2022 | Evin Lewis returns, no place for Andre Russell in West Indies World Cup squad

The most surprising exclusion is of the star all-rounder Andre Russell. Russell played in the previous edition but he has been having a quiet time in CPL 2022. Russell has managed a top score of just 17 in four innings for Tribago Knight Riders so far. Fabien Allen has also missed out with the squad as they already have a left-arm spinner in form of Akeal Hosein. After playing for West Indies in 2019 last time, Sunil Narine continues to stay out of the team.