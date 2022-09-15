SA20 League | MI Cape Town add Hashim Amla and Simon Katich to coaching staff, Robin Peterson made General Manager

MI Cape Town continue to make additions to their backroom staff ahead of the auction and have announced four new recruitments to their contingent. Simon Katich has been appointed as head coach with Hashim Amla overseeing the batting, while Robin Peterson will serve as the team's general manager.

MI Cape Town's flurry of announcements has seen four further appointments being made to its core coaching staff just four days ahead of the inaugural auction for the South African T20 League. Former Australian international Simon Katich has been named the team's head coach and will be aided by South African legend Hashim Amla in the batting department. Mumbai Indians' current fielding coach James Pamment will extend his role with the franchise by serving in the same capacity for the South African outfit as well. Lastly, Robin Peterson will be at the helm of affairs as General Manager with the Proteas have previously represented the brand in the Indian Premier League.

"It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart," stated Katich in an official release.

"I'm thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it's going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent. Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger," Amla expressed.

Recently, Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan were promoted to global roles as well to help with the Cape Town franchise's efforts. Mahela Jayawardene was given the title of Global Head of Performance while the former Indian speedster will serve as the Global Head of Cricket Development.

"I'm happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we'll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket loving country the values and ethos MI stands for," said Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash M Ambani.

The tournament's inaugural edition is scheduled to take place at the start of 2023, with the player auction slated for September 19. The teams have been allowed to sign five marquee players ahead of the draft which must include at least two players from South Africa. MI Cape Town has already fulfilled their quota in the department, recruiting Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone.