ICC World T20 2022 | Mohammad Nabi continues as skipper in Afghanistan's 15-man squad

Afghanistan has named a 15-member list for the World T20 in Australia to be led by Mohammad Nabi after he ensured some great results at the Asia Cup. There are quite a few notable inclusions including Qais Ahmed and Darwish Rasooli amidst wholesale squad changes from the tournament in the UAE.

Afghanistan has become the latest country to release their squad for the ICC World T20 2022 set to begin next month Down Under. The 15-players list features Mohammad Nabi as captain and has quite a few differences from the contingent that played in the recently concluded Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. There, the outfit managed two stunning victories against Bangladesh and eventual champions Sri Lanka before crumbling to three straight losses in the Super Four stage.

All of Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad will sit out the marquee event after failing to make a mark at the continental competition. While Ahmad, Zazai and Shahidi failed to get any game time, Samiullah Shinwari did not bat in the only encounter he played. Janat, on the other hand, played all five games but managed just 17 runs in three innings at a terrible strike rate of 70.83.

"The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to buildup things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia," chief selector Noor Malikzai was quoted saying by ICC.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has considered performances in their domestic T20 tournament the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) as a convincing basis for selection, leading to the inclusion of young batter Darwish Rasooli. The 22-year-old made his international debut earlier in the year and ended up playing four games without any success. However, his two recent knocks in the league read 51 and 41*, paving his path to the World T20 squad. Similarly, all-rounder Qais Ahmad has made a comeback to the national side after hauling 14 wickets at an average of 14 and an economy of 6.35, ending as the top wicket-taker.

"Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order," Malikzai added.

The most exciting pick of the lot is the uncapped Saleem Safi on the back of his 11 scalps in the SCL while maintaining an economy of sub-seven.

"Since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, so we have added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm quick to add further impetus to our bowling department. Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event."

Afghanistan begin their campaign in the Super 12 stage against England in Perth on October 22.

