Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf passes away due to a sudden cardiac arrest

Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf has passed away aged 66 due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Lahore. He officiated in 64 Tests, 139 ODIs, 28 T20Is and was elevated to ICC’s elite panel in 2006 but his career came to an abrupt end after being one of the accused in the IPL spot-fixing scandal.
Former ICC elite panel umpire from Pakistan, Asad Rauf has died due to a cardiac arrest in Lahore. According to Dunya News, Rauf’s brother Tahir revealed that the veteran was returning home after closing his clothing shop when he felt discomfort in his chest. Rauf was taken to hospital on an immediate basis, but couldn’t be revived.
Rauf was elevated to ICC's elite panel in 2006 and officiated in 47 Tests, 98 ODIs, and 23 T20Is. He was in the elite panel for seven years before being dropped after an annual review of performance in 2013. Rauf commenced his umpiring career in 1998 and made his international debut in an ODI game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2000. He was included in the international panel of umpires in 2004 for the first time.
He also handled officiating duties in IPL but his name surfaced in the spot-fixing scandal in 2013 and that put an abrupt end to his career. Rauf was also a renowned cricketer in domestic circuits before starting his umpiring journey. He played 71 first-class and 40 List-A matches representing Lahore, National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, and Pakistan Universities.
