Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf passes away due to a sudden cardiac arrest

Rauf was elevated to ICC's elite panel in 2006 and officiated in 47 Tests, 98 ODIs, and 23 T20Is. He was in the elite panel for seven years before being dropped after an annual review of performance in 2013. Rauf commenced his umpiring career in 1998 and made his international debut in an ODI game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2000. He was included in the international panel of umpires in 2004 for the first time.