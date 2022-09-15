Australia cricketer Rachel Haynes announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Today at 10:28 AM
In the latest development, Australia women cricketer Rachel Haynes has drawn curtains over her international and state career after winning a bucketful of titles. The upcoming season of WBBL will be her last assignment as a player and she will finish her professional career entirely after that.
Rachel Haynes has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket recently putting an end to an illustrious career. The upcoming edition of WBBL(Women’s Big Bash League) for Sydney Thunder will be her last tournament and the cricketer will completely bid farewell to the game. Haynes has represented Australia in 6 Tests, 77 ODIs, and 84 T20Is after making an international debut in 2009. She scored a combined 3818 runs including two hundreds and 25 half-centuries.
Haynes was dropped for 2013 Ashes in England but she made a strong return in 2017. Since her return to the Australian team in 2017, she averaged 45.17 in ODIs and 33 in T20Is with a strike rate of 126.15. She also captained Australia on 14 occasions. Reflecting on her career, Haynes said that it was a privilege for her to captain a side with such a good team environment.
"One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop. I'm extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team's success. To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career,” Haynes said in a official statement.
Haynes retires with a long list of titles including four T20 World Cup titles (2010, 2012, 2018, 2020) and two ODI World Cups (2013, 2022). Australia will miss one of their strong middle-order batters in T20Is. Also, she filled a variety of batting positions eventually finishing as an opener in ODIs and Tests. Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley has stated that Haynes’ calm and assured captaincy played a key role in Australia’s success.
"On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia I'd like to congratulate Rachael on an amazing career and also recognise the outstanding contribution she has made off the field,” he stated.
"Rachael's calm and assured leadership has played a key role in Australia becoming one of the most successful sporting teams in history. She will go down as a great of the game.”
