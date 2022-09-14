T20 World Cup 2022 | Would have picked Umran Malik and Shubhman Gill, states Dilip Vengsarkar

Today at 12:25 PM
Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has revealed that he would have selected Umran Malik and Shubhman Gill in the Indian team for T20 World Cup. He also stated that Mohammed Shami should also be added as all three of them had a brilliant season in IPL 2022 for their respective teams.
India have recently announced their squad for the T20 World Cup and the team has some notable exclusions. Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the team has been noteworthy in spite of having a successful campaign in IPL 2022. Shami picked 20 wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 8 for Gujarat Titans. Umran Malik and Shubhman Gill were also in contention but they were not shortlisted in the 15-member squad.
Dilip Vengsarkar has shared his views on team selection saying that Mohammed Shami, Shubhman Gill and Umran Malik should have been selected in the team.
“I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season,” Vengsarkar told The Indian Express.
“I think the express pace of Shami is missing. If you see Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they are not express. The only bowler who has got that extra pace is Jasprit Bumrah,” the former India wicketkeeper told The Indian Express.
Gill scored 483 runs in 16 matches of IPL 2022 being the fifth highest run-getter of the tournament. Also he had been brilliant against West Indies and Zimbabwe in the white-ball series. Malik impressed with his explosive pace taking 22 wickets in 14 matches in the IPL 2022 for SRH.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.