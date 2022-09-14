T20 World Cup 2022 | Would have picked Umran Malik and Shubhman Gill, states Dilip Vengsarkar

India have recently announced their squad for the T20 World Cup and the team has some notable exclusions. Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the team has been noteworthy in spite of having a successful campaign in IPL 2022. Shami picked 20 wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 8 for Gujarat Titans. Umran Malik and Shubhman Gill were also in contention but they were not shortlisted in the 15-member squad.