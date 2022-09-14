Robin Uthappa bids adieu to all forms of Indian cricket after two decades

Indian cricketing veteran Robin Uthappa has decided to call it a day in the Indian domestic scenario after retiring from all forms of cricket in the country via a Twitter announcement on Wednesday. The 36-year-old made his First-class debut in the 2002/03 season and has emerged as a permanent presence in the cricketing fraternity over the past two decades. His first-class career for Karnataka brought him great success as did his stints with the men in Blue.