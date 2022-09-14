Reports | Mark Boucher to be appointed as head coach for MI Cape Town in SA20

South Africa’s SA20 will be a new addition to a long list of cricket leagues all around the world. Many IPL stakeholders also own the franchises in SA20. MI Cape Town is one such example as they are owned by Reliance Industries Limited who also owns Mumbai Indians in IPL. They also became the first side to announce their five direct signings outside the auction which include likes of Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Dewald Brevis