Reports | Mark Boucher to be appointed as head coach for MI Cape Town in SA20

Today at 10:33 AM
As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Mark Boucher will be handling coaching responsibilities for MI Cape Town in the newly starting SA20, South Africa’s franchise league. Boucher recently announced that the upcoming T20 World Cup would be his last assignment as South Africa’s head coach.
Mark Boucher’s sudden announcement of stepping down as the head coach of South Africa has been a hot topic recently in world cricket. He announced his decision to leave the role post T20 World Cup this year after a 1-2 Test series defeat against England. According to the CEO of Cricket South Africa, Pholetsi Moseki, Boucher wanted to pursue other opportunities.
As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Boucher will coach MI Cape Town in SA20. The player auction is scheduled to take place on September 19 and Boucher will play a crucial role in it. He doesn’t have a very vast experience as head coach in franchise cricket but has worked as a wicketkeeping consultant with KKR in IPL 2016. He has also worked with Titans before taking charge of the national side.
South Africa’s SA20 will be a new addition to a long list of cricket leagues all around the world. Many IPL stakeholders also own the franchises in SA20. MI Cape Town is one such example as they are owned by Reliance Industries Limited who also owns Mumbai Indians in IPL. They also became the first side to announce their five direct signings outside the auction which include likes of Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Dewald Brevis
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.