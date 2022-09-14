Mahmudullah misses out after Bangladesh make wholesale changes in World T20 squad after Asia Cup debacle

Today at 5:00 PM
Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming World T20 in Australia with Mahmudullah being the most notable exclusion. Several players have returned from injuries including key top-order batsmen Liton Das while the likes of Mahedi Hasan have been discarded following a poor Asia Cup.
Bangladesh have confirmed the contingent of players that will travel to Australia next month to play the ICC World T20 2022. The 15-player list features a host of changes from the squad that participated in the recently concluded Asia Cup where The Tigers bowed out in the first stage itself after losing successive games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The most prominent decision that has been taken is to bench Mahmudullah for the tournament owing to poor performances, less than a year after he had led the side in the previous edition of the World T20.
Shakib Al Hasan will be captaining the team while Nurul Hasan Sohan will serve as his deputy Down Under. The Asian outfit has been boosted by the return of multiple players from injuries who could not play in the Asia Cup including their vice-captain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud and Liton Das. Opener Mohammad Naim who scored the most runs for the team in the 2021 edition has failed to make it to the side after a terrible run of form of late.
All-rounder Mahedi Hasan was another big name left out following sub-par performances in the two Asia Cup games in the United Arab Emirates. On the other hand, his former first-class teammate Mehidy Hasan has secured his berth in the squad and could prove to be key with his all-around capabilities.
Not much can be expected from Bangladesh considering skipper Shakib along with Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hasan Papon have been vocal about the team's rawness and their target being the next edition of the marquee event. In 2021, the Tigers had lost to Scotland in the qualifiers and only made it to the Super 12 stage by the skin of their teeth where they lost all five games. This time around, however, they have ensured direct entry and have been paired with India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifying teams.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh Squad.#BCB | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kOj2EOkzMk— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 14, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.