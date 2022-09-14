Mahmudullah misses out after Bangladesh make wholesale changes in World T20 squad after Asia Cup debacle

Not much can be expected from Bangladesh considering skipper Shakib along with Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hasan Papon have been vocal about the team's rawness and their target being the next edition of the marquee event. In 2021, the Tigers had lost to Scotland in the qualifiers and only made it to the Super 12 stage by the skin of their teeth where they lost all five games. This time around, however, they have ensured direct entry and have been paired with India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifying teams.