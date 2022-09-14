Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan elevated to global heads of Mumbai Indian's cricket setup

Jayawardene has already led the side to great success in the IPL, securing three titles. However, his new duties will now include 'overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team’s coaching and support structures, working closely with the team head coaches to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket, and implementation of best practices set by MI.' He is expected to be spearheading the auction in South Africa on Monday to draft players for the MI Cape Town side.