IND vs AUS | Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stonis to miss T20I series against India

Australia are all set to take on India in an away T20I series before the start of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The team would be looking forward to continue their winning momentum after beating Zimbabwe 2-1 at home recently. Australia have named their squad for the India series and T20 World Cup. The three T20Is are scheduled to be played on September 20, 23, and 25 at Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad respectively.