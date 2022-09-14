IND vs AUS | Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stonis to miss T20I series against India

Today at 3:24 PM
Three of Australia’s big names Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh have been ruled out of T20I series against India due to injuries. Australia announced their squad for India series earlier this month and these three had an important role but the national team will miss their services.
Australia are all set to take on India in an away T20I series before the start of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The team would be looking forward to continue their winning momentum after beating Zimbabwe 2-1 at home recently. Australia have named their squad for the India series and T20 World Cup. The three T20Is are scheduled to be played on September 20, 23, and 25 at Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad respectively.
However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the India series. Three of their first-choice players Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Marsh are set to miss the series due to injuries. Starc is recovering from a knee injury while Marsh has sustained an ankle injury. Stoinis has been ruled out due to side strain. Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott have been named as replacements for these players. Stonis’ unavailability means that Tim David might get a chance to play for the national team.
All these injured players are expected to be fit in time for Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign. Australia will be defending champions this edition as they won the previous edition beating New Zealand in the final.
